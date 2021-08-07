Chon Buri logs 9 Covid deaths, 1,417 cases

The Si Racha municipality turns a sports stadium in the district into a community isolation centre for Covid-19 infected people in the green group with mild symptoms. The district reports 399 new cases on Saturday. (Photo:@Pr.Srirachacity Facebook page)

CHON BURI: Nine Covid-19 deaths and 1,417 new infections were reported on Saturday in this dark red-zoned eastern province, whose daily caseload has surpassed 1,000 for eight consecutive days.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 34,861. Of them, 17,708 had recovered, with 776 discharged over the past 24 hours. A total of 16,988 remained in hospitals.

The nine deaths brought the total to 165, the provincial public health office said in an update posted on its Facebook on Saturday.

Si Racha district logged the highest number of new cases (399), followed by Muang (290), Bang Lamung (244), Ban Bung (138) and Phan Thong (91). The remaining cases were in other districts.

Of the 1,417 new cases, 386 caught the virus from family members and 381 from colleagues. Thirty-four cases involved at-risk occupations while 14 were medical workers. Fifty cases came from several workplaces in Rayong province.

Twenty-two cases caught the disease from infected people close to them and two caught it at a party.

Another 123 people came into contact with confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 403 cases were being investigated, according to the provincial public health office.

Chon Buri, one of 29 areas designated dark-red zones of maximum and strict Covid-19 control, now has 40 clusters — workplaces (21), construction workers’ camps (10), markets (5) and communities (4), the provincial public health office said.

The rate of daily cases in the province remained high over the past week. From July 13 to Aug 6, there were 1,062, 1,147, 1,141, 1,359, 1,678, 1,312 and 1,325 cases, respectively.



