Rubbish collection hike pushed back another year
Thailand
General

Rubbish collection hike pushed back another year

published : 8 Aug 2021 at 07:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

City Hall has postponed a hike in refuse collection fees for another year to help ease financial burdens associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said Bangkok City Council last week approved the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration's proposal to push back the increase to October next year.

The new collection rates were due to come into effect on Oct 1 this year.

Pol Gen Aswin said councillors approved the postponement in three straight readings when they met to consider the issue on Aug 4.

He said people in Bangkok have been hard hit by the pandemic, and City Hall is doing all it can to implement policies that alleviate hardship among residents.

The Bangkok City Council approved the hike in principle in 2019 with the new rates being four times higher than the present charge. The city said a rise was overdue.

The fee for households was set to increase from 20 baht to 80 baht monthly and generate 1.5 billion baht a year.

According to the BMA, the rate of 20 baht per household has not changed since 2005 while the costs have increased to 228 baht per household per month.

