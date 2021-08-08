RTPO name sign badly defaced

The name sign of the Royal Thai Police Office was badly defaced on Saturday night after a running battle between metropolitan police and anti-government protesters at the Victory Monument which began in the afternoon, Manager Online reported.

After being reported of the defacement, police from the Central Police Forensic Science Division rushed to the sign plate in front of the RTPO headquarters on Phra Ram 1 road in Bangkok's Pathumwan district at about 9pm to examine the damage and collect evidence and fingerprints.



Many letters on the RTPO name sign were found to have been removed.



Pol Lt Gen Thanapol Srisopha, the Special Branch Bureau commissioner, reported the incident to Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, the police chief.



Special branch police filed a complaint with Pathumwan police for an official record.



The defacement of the RTPO sign name happened after police and anti-government demonstrators were engaged in a running clash in the after noon at the Victory Monument and the Din Daeng intersection.