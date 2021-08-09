Section
149 more Covid fatalities, 19,603 new cases
Thailand
General

published : 9 Aug 2021 at 08:12

writer: Online Reporters

This public van in Pathum Thani has a sheet of plastic separating the passenger compartment from the driver's cabin, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
There were 149 more Covid-19 fatalities and 19,603 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

There were 19,290 cases in the general population and 313 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 19,819 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 747,245 Covid-19 patients, 527,908 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year there have been 776,108 Covid-19 cases, 555,334 of whom had already recovered.

The death toll was at 6,259 in the third wave and 6,353 from the beginning of the pandemic.

The high of daily Covid-19 cases is 21,838, reported on Saturday, and the record high of daily fatalities is 212, also reported on Saturday.

