Cops hit Phuket suspect with new charge
Thailand
General

published : 12 Aug 2021 at 09:10

newspaper section: News

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

Suspect Teerawat Thothip
Phuket police on Wednesday pressed an attempted rape charge against a 27-year-old man accused of killing a Swiss tourist.

Pol Lt Gen Kitrat Phanphet, commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, said there is sufficient evidence to substantiate the attempted rape charge against Teerawat Thothip who has already been charged with killing Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, 57.

Mr Teerawat was arrested on Aug 7 after police found the half-naked body of Weisskopf at Ton Ao Yon waterfall two days previously.

Pol Lt Gen Kitrat said the suspect admitted sexually attacking the woman after spotting her alone at the waterfall. However, she fought back, so he drowned her, covered her with a plastic sheet and stole 300 baht before running away. He said the autopsy result should be ready this week.

