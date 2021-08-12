PTT launches bid to end Covid crisis

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, centre, presides over the opening of a fully integrated field hospital, constructed by PTT Plc, via video conference at Government House on Wednesday. (Government House photo)

PTT group has launched a state–private collaboration to help ease the Covid crisis, opening a screening unit and field hospital under the "One Breath" campaign.

PTT director and chairman Thossaporn Sirisumphand said the PTT group created the campaign to help curb the pandemic as well as ease the economic situation.

"We combined forces with the Public Health Ministry, the Institute of Urban Disease Control, the National Health Security Office and medical alliances such as state hospitals and private hospitals to establish the screening unit," he said.

"The end-to-end field hospital under this campaign aims to help cut death rates and help Thailand end this pandemic as soon as possible."

When patients are found to be Covid-19 positive, patients are separated into green, yellow and red groups.

The green group, who would be in the home isolation group, would be sent to their homes.

Their symptoms would be monitored by a mobile application and they would be sent medicine and three meals per day for 14 days.

If patients found it inconvenient to stay at home, they would be sent to three field hospitals according to the severity of their symptoms determined by experts.

Those who had severe symptoms would be placed in the yellow group and sent to the 300-bed field hospitals.

This group would be connected with on-bed oxygen tubes and provided with PTT-designed medical equipment.

The red group would be sent to ICU with a 120-bed capacity field hospital based at Piyavate Hospital which is renowned for its expertise in this pandemic.

They would have access to a 24-hour emergency room if their symptoms escalated.

"These fully systemised field hospitals will help to ease the bed scarcity problem in Bangkok. Furthermore, the equipment used in our medical system was invented and pioneered by PTT," Mr Thossaporn said.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan- o-cha opened the first field hospital and said he admired PTT for its help with this pandemic.

He said the state–private venture would be a great example for other areas in Thailand to follow.