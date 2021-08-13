Crystal meth, ganja seized, 21 arrests

Senior Narcotics Suppression Bureau officers line up for a photo with packages of marijuana and crystal methamphetamine seized from 21 suspects in three drug cases, during a media briefing on Friday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Narcotics suppression police have arrested 21 suspects and seized 200 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 820 kilogrammes of marijuana in separate actions in four provinces.

The suspects were caught in Lampang, Ayutthaya, Sakon Nakhon and Nong Bua Lam Phu provinces on Aug 11 and 12, Pol Lt Gen Montri Yimyaem, chief of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said at a media briefing on Friday.

In the first raid, NSB police arrested Pramot Meesilp, 49, and 10 accomplices. The first arrests were at a petrol station in Thoen district of Lampang on Aug 11 and the others at a Tesco Lotus car park in Bang Pa-in district of Ayutthaya on Aug 12, Pol Lt Gen Montri said.

Seized from them were 200kg of crystal methamphetamine, seven cars, 17 mobile phones and other assets worth about 15 million baht.

He said investigators earlier learned the gang smuggled illicit drugs from the North to customers in the Central Plains. They were closely watched, leading to the arrest of the 11 suspects.

The investigation was being extended to bring in the other members of the gang.

In Sakon Nakhon, police arrested Charoenchai Chaluaysaeng, 56, and five accomplices and seized 210kg of marijuana, three vehicles and eight mobile phones at Phon Yang Kham intersection in Muang district and on Nittayo Road in Phang Khon district, Pol Lt Gen Montri said.

Earlier, Chaiphichit Budseedee and two accomplices had been arrested with 3.2 million speed pills and 520kg crystal meth. That led to the arrests of Mr Charoenchai and his accomplices.

Their drug network had been smuggling marijuana from the northeastern border province of Nakhon Phanom to inner provinces.

In Nong Bua Lam Phu province, police arrested Wanchalerm Chumphooraya, 24, and three other suspects. They seized from them 610kg of marijuana, two cars and five mobile phones, the NSB chief said.

All suspects were held in police custody for legal action.