217 daily Covid fatalities, 22,086 new cases reported

People wait their turn for Covid-19 testing at Wat Srisudaram Voravihara in Bangkok Noi district on Friday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

There were 217 more Covid-19 fatalities and 22,086 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Saturday morning.

There were 21,816 cases in the general population and 270 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 23,672 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 856,412 Covid-19 patients, 640,130 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 885,275 Covid-19 cases, 667,556 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 7,249 in the third wave and 7,343 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 23,418 reported on Tuesday and the record high of new daily fatalities was at 235 reported on Friday.