Widow of late PM Chatichai died of Covid at 101

Thunpuying Boonruen Choonhavan, wife of former prime minister Chatichai Choonhavan. (File photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Thunpuying Boonruen Choonhavan, the widow of late prime minister Chatichai Choonhavan, died in the early hours of Saturday after being diagnosed with Covid-19. She was 101 years old.

The news was posted on Facebook by her granddaughter, Tisana Choonhavan. Ms Tisana is a daughter of ex-senator and academic Kraisak Choonhavan, the only son of Gen Chatichai and Thunpuying Boonruen. Kraisak died in June last year at age 72.

"Khun Ya [Grandma], aged 101, left us at 1.38am after catching Covid-19. I feel deeply grateful for everything [you did] for me and for your contribution to the country," wrote Tisana "Kaewta"’ on Saturday morning.

Thanpuying Boonruen and Gen Chatichai, Thailand’s 17th prime minister, had two children, daughter Wanee and Kraisak.