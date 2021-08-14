Chon Buri logs 13 Covid deaths, 1,254 cases

The Pattaya City Municipality joins hands with the private sector to conduct mass testing by using antigen test kits for at-risk residents in Pattaya resort town on Thursday. (Photo: @Prpattayacity Facebook page)

CHON BURI: Another 13 Covid-19 deaths and 1,254 new cases were reported in this eastern province on Saturday as the rate of infections remained high.

The number of daily cases in the province has surpassed 1,000 since July 29.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 44,356. Of them, 23,702 cases have already recovered, with 1,037 discharged over the past 24 hours. A total of 23,702 patients were still in hospitals.

The 13 fatalities brought the total to 235, the provincial public office said in an update posted on its Facebook on Saturday.

Si Racha logged the highest number of new infections (346) among all 11 districts, followed by Muang (296), Bang Lamung (216), Phan Thong (106), and Ban Bung (95).

Of the 1,254 new cases, 351 caught Covid-19 from other family members, 186 from colleagues, 26 from infected people close to them and seven had been to parties.

Forty-five cases were linked to seven clusters. They were Panus Assembly Co in Phanat Nikhom district (9), CPRAM Co in Si Racha district (7), Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co in Si Racha (7), Thai Kobashi Co in Si Racha (5), Ge Mao Rubber International (Thailand) co in Phan Thong district (6), Italian-Thai Development Plc in Bang Lamung district (6), and Wilson Leather (Thailand) in Muang district (5).

Forty-six cases had at-risk occupations. Another three cases were medical workers and 13 were from workplaces in Rayong province.

Another 164 people came into contact with confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 413 infections were being investigated, the provincial public health office said.

Chon Buri has reported 40 clusters — workplaces (21), construction workers’ camps (10), markets (5) and communities (4).