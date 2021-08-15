Siriraj set to open new field hospital

Siriraj Hospital is building a field hospital with a 20-bed intensive care unit to accommodate Covid-19 patients.

Siriraj Hospital director Wisit Wamwanit said on Saturday the hospital has expanded its ICU unit to help admit critically ill patients.

The field hospital, near Chalermprakiat park and Rot Fai pier inside the hospital compound is scheduled to be opened on Aug 30.

Dr Wisit said patients with chronic diseases and medical emergencies are increasing, so they need negative pressure cabinets to maintain special care.

The field hospital's operations have been coordinated by Siriraj Hospital, Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital and Golden Jubilee Medical Centre with 24-hour care from doctors and nurses to expand capacity to take care of patients with all diseases.

The field hospital was built by Siam Cement Group (SCG) which started construction on July 28, he said.

He said SCG has built the hospital in two modules to accelerate construction.

Each module functions as an ICU, containing 10 beds, negative pressure cabinets and medical innovations.

A PPE dressing room will be set up and safety systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, CCTV, patient monitoring, emergency power supplies, medical gas and IT have been put in place to boost the safety of officers.

A back office will be housed in containers for work offices, rest areas and drug and medical equipment storage in five cupboards. Toilets and showers will be available.

The total budget of the hospital is about 100 million baht, Dr Wisit said.

In Chon Buri, another 13 Covid-19 deaths and 1,254 new cases were reported in this eastern province on Saturday.

The number of daily cases in the province has surpassed 1,000 since July 29.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 44,356.

Of them, 23,702 cases have recovered, with 1,037 discharged over the past 24 hours. The recovered patients were still in hospitals.

The 13 fatalities brought the total to 235, the provincial public office said in an update posted on its Facebook on Saturday.

Si Racha logged the highest number of new infections (346) among all 11 districts, followed by Muang (296), Bang Lamung (216), Phan Thong (106), and Ban Bung (95).

Of the 1,254 new cases, 351 caught the bug from family members, 186 from colleagues, 26 from people close to them and seven had been to parties.