Move Forward leads legal bid over virus response

The government is being sued for damages by the Move Forward Party (MFP) over its alleged failures in handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

MFP deputy leader Sirikanya Tansakul said about 100 people will file the class-action suit with the Civil Court on Tuesday.

The group is demanding compensation for the economic impact of the pandemic which they claim the government has failed to deal with adequately.

Ms Sirikanya said the party has helped to bring together people seeking to sue the government and was covering their legal expenses.

The deputy party leader said mismanagement by the government could be seen in faulty vaccine procurement and the problematic allocation of public health resources which have resulted in the deaths of Covid-19 sufferers.

While on the economic front, many businesses were ordered to cease trading without adequate compensation.