209 daily Covid fatalities, 21,882 new cases reported
Thailand
General

published : 15 Aug 2021 at 08:35

writer: Online Reporters

Workers construct a community isolation centre outside a warehouse at the Klong Toey port in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
There were 209 more Covid-19 fatalities and 21,882 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning.

There were 21,637 cases in the general population and 245 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 21,106 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 878,294 Covid-19 patients, 661,236 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 907,157 Covid-19 cases, 688,881 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 7,457 in the third wave and 7,551 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 23,418 reported on Tuesday and the record high of new daily fatalities was at 235 reported on Friday.

