Majority believe Aug 7 protest had backers: Nida Poll

A majority of people believe the anti-government protest staged by the Free Youth group on Aug 7 had backers and they disapproved of it, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted via telephone interviews with 1,318 people aged 18 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country from Aug 9-11 to compile their opinions on the Aug 7 protest.



The poll did not cover the subsequent anti-government protests by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration on Aug 10 and by the Thalu Fah group on Aug 11 and 13.



On the Aug 7 protest of the Free Youth group, a slight majority - 51.74% - believed there were people backing the protesters from behind, 36.04% believed they had no backers and 12.22% had no comment or were not interested.



Asked to comment on the Aug 7 protest, a slight majority of 52.20% disagreed with it. Of them, 35.43% were totally in disagreement, reasoning that it had caused unrest in the country and that it was not the right way of solving the country's problems and could exacerbate the Covid-19 situation, while 16.77% were in moderate disagreement, saying the protesters resorted to violence, leading to chaos and increase the risk of further spreading Covid-19.



On the other side, 26.18% highly agreed with it, saying it was a way of demanding rights in democracy, showing dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the country's affairs and the desire to see improvements, and 19.19% fairly agreed with it, saying it was intended to call for justice and change to betterment. However, they said the protesters should not resort to violence.



The rest, 2.43%, had no comment or were not interested.