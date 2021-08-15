Thais keep track of Covid infections, fatalities stats: Suan Dusit Poll

People in vulnerable groups queue to receive a Pfizer vaccine shot at Wat Bang Phli Yai Klang in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan on Aug 14. (Photo by Somchai Poomlard)

Thai people are found to be interested in reports on the numbers of Covid-19 infections and fatalities, according to a survey by the Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online on 1,270 people throughout the country between Aug 9-12 to gauge the Thai people's interest in figures and statistics related to the Covid-19 pandemic.



Asked from which channels they followed the Covid-19 situation reports, 71.84% said they got information from television news; 70.49% from the social media such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Line; 56.49% from news websites and news apps; 45.17% from friends, relatives and family members; and 37.74% from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.



On the time per day they spent to follow the situation, 40.95% said 30 minutes; 31.98% one to two hours; 13.73% two to five hours; and 13.34% more than five hours.



Asked what numbers they were particularly interested in, 92.33% pointed to the numbers of infections and deaths; 65.96% the number of people who had been vaccinated; 60.87% the numbers of new infections and patients who had recovered, for comparison; 50.75% the number of patients in serious conditions; and 48.14% the number of beds available for patients.



Asked how important the figures were in their opinions, 89.29% said they gave the trend of severity of the pandemic; 85.25% said they served as a warning for them to keep themselves on guard; 61.93% said they helped them know more about the Covid-19 situation; 61.06% said they gave the accumulated numbers of infections and deaths; and 46.23% said they could be used to lay down a plan on how to cope with Covid-19 and spending.



Asked how much the Covid-19 figures had worried them, 57.05% said they were moderately worried; 34.30% most worried; 14.42% little worried; and 4.23% not worried at all.