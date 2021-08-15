Section
1,000kg 'ice' seized, five arrested
Thailand
General

published : 15 Aug 2021 at 13:01

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

Packages containing 1,000 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine are seen on display at the Royal Thai Police forward headquarters in Songkhla on Sunday. The drug was seized in an operation in Hat Yai district on Friday. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)
SONGHLA: Police seized 1,000 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine ("ice") and arrested five suspects in Hat Yai district of this southern border province in the small hours on Friday.

Pol Maj Gen Atthawut Onsap, commander of the southern border provinces police headquarters, told a 9am  press conference on Sunday that the 1,000kg of crystal methamphetamine, with a street value of about 300 million baht, was seized in a police action on the Asian highway in front of the office of the Anan Motor Sales Company in tambon Kho Hong in Hat Yai district on Friday at 2.39am.

Five suspects were arrested while preparing to traffic the drug to a neighbouring country, he said.

Details about the operation and the suspects were not disclosed.

