182 Covid fatalities, 21,157 new cases reported

A volunteer carries an oxygen tank for a coronavirus patient in Bangkok on a motorbike on Aug 5, 2021. (Reuters file photo)

Thailand logged 182 more Covid-19 fatalities and 21,157 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

There were 20,499 cases in the general population and 658 among prison inmates.

On Sunday, 20,984 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals -- almost as many as the number of new transmissions.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 920,608 Covid-19 patients, 703,204 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 928,314 Covid-19 cases, 709,646 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 7,640 in the third wave and 7,734 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The highest number of daily Covid-19 cases to date was the 23,418 reported on Friday, while the most deaths in a 24-hour period was the 235 reported on Aug 10.