182 daily Covid fatalities, 21,157 new cases reported
Thailand
General

182 daily Covid fatalities, 21,157 new cases reported

published : 16 Aug 2021 at 08:02

writer: Online Reporters

Volunteers travel on a motorbike as they transport an oxygen tank for a coronavirus patient in Bangkok on Aug 5, 2021. (Reuters photo)
Volunteers travel on a motorbike as they transport an oxygen tank for a coronavirus patient in Bangkok on Aug 5, 2021. (Reuters photo)

There were 182 more Covid-19 fatalities and 21,157 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

There were 20,499 cases in the general population and 658 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 20,984 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 920,608 Covid-19 patients, 703,204 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 928,314 Covid-19 cases, 709,646 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 7,640 in the third wave and 7,734 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The high of daily Covid-19 cases was at 23,418 reported on Tuesday and the record high of new daily fatalities was at 235 reported on Friday.

