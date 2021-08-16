Lockdown extended, bank branches in malls to reopen

People alight from a boat at the Nonthaburi pier, rushing to get home before the curfew is enforced at 9pm. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The lockdown of 29 provinces hardest-hit by the latest wave of Covid-19 has been extended until the end of this month, but restrictions have been eased on banks and other financial services operating in shopping malls.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Monday confirmed the lockdown will remain in effect until at least Aug 31 in the dark-red zoned provinces due to the continuing surge in coronavirus infections.

However, bank branches and non-bank financial offices in shopping centres will be allowed to reopen from Wednesday until the end of the month.

Business groups had also proposed that IT shops, general stores and electronic appliance shops also be allowed to operate for the public convenience. The Covid task force rejected the request.

"The Public Health Ministry is of the view that consumers have alternative ways to buy products, such as online orders," CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said after the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Their proposal that other shops to be allowed to reopen would be discussed at future meetings, he added.

The extension of the lockdown until the end of the month was just a formality as the duration was already published in the Royal Gazette on Aug 1, effective from Aug 3.

It provided for the re-evaluation of the situation two weeks after the lockdown was implemented.

Meanwhile, the CCSA will allow fully vaccinated tourists visiting Phuket under the sandbox programme to spend seven days in other designated locations after spending the first seven days on the island.

They are:

Khao Lak in Phangnga

Koh Yao Yai and Koh Yai Noi in Phangnga

Phi Phi islands in Krabi

Railey beach in Krabi

Koh Ngai in Trang

Koh Samui, Phangan and Tao in Surat Thani

The so-called Phuket 7+7 programme will take effect from Monday, according to the spokesman.