Famed virus governor may bow out

Veerasak: Popular in Samut Sakhon

Messages of support have poured in for Samut Sakhon Governor Verasak Vichitsangsri after he announced on Sunday that he is considering early retirement from his post.

The governor is popular for his dedicated efforts in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in Samut Sakhon.

Many people on social media have pleaded with Mr Veerasak to stay on, commending him for the moral support he has gave to people in the province, which remains a centre of infection.

Mr Veerasak said on one of his Facebook accounts, Sakravee Srisangdharma, that he was thinking of bowing out early, despite having a year left at the Interior Ministry before compulsory retirement at age 60.

He cited his poor health as a reason for his possible early retirement, as the virus almost took his life last year.

"My health is not strong, so it has become a problem for me to go out to work on the ground," he wrote.

Mr Veerasak caught national attention and earned much public sympathy last year when he became infected with the virus after Samut Sakhon was identified as the source of the second outbreak.

He then spent almost three months in Siriraj Hospital, where he was said to have been unconscious and on respiratory support for more than half of the time.

The governor said after leaving the hospital in March this year that he had been on the brink of death.

"Covid has left its impact on me, with exhaustion, coughing, sneezing, a runny nose and gasping for breath," he wrote on Sunday.

The province needed a stronger governor with no health problems, he said.

Although he cited his deteriorating health as the main reason for his decision, he also posted on another Facebook account, one under his real name, of his frustration with hinderances to tackling the latest surge of the disease.

"One doctor cited bureaucracy and red tape and another criticised the quality and effectiveness [of the products]," he posted. Mr Veerasak added that he hoped all concerned would "pull in their egos" and talk to each other because "Covid waits for no one".

His message was written as Samut Sakhon waits for the delivery of much needed antigen test kits and Covid-19 vaccines.

Messages continued to be posted on social media on Monday asking him to reconsider and stay on to manage the Covid situation in the province.

"Your subordinates would lose morale. If you continue to fight, we will be by your side," one poster wrote.

Mr Veerasak had indicated Suphan Buri would be his preferred option before he retires next year, as it is close to his home province of Ang Thong.

But says he was told that he was not the choice of politicians.

Meanwhile, the Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda said he understood the health limitations Mr Veerasak now faces and gave his assurance that it would be possible to relocate him before he retires, adding that the ministry is considering a suitable position for him to transfer to.