Record 239 Covid fatalities
Thailand
General

Record 239 Covid fatalities

published : 17 Aug 2021 at 07:51

writer: Online Reporters

A medical worker prepares Covid-19 vaccine jabs at Wat Bang Phli Yai Klang in Samut Prakan province on Sunday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)
A medical worker prepares Covid-19 vaccine jabs at Wat Bang Phli Yai Klang in Samut Prakan province on Sunday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

There were record 239 new Covid-19 fatalities and 20,128 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 19,856 cases in the general population and 272 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 20,791 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 919,579 Covid-19 patients, 703,011 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 948,442 Covid-19 cases, 730,437 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 7,879 the third wave and 7,973 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 fatalities was at 235 on Aug 10 when there were 19,843 new cases.

