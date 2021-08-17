Chon Buri reports 7 more Covid deaths, 1,182 new cases

Health officials, accompanied by Si Racha city mayor Chatchai Thimkrajang (standing, in black vest) administer Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to vulnerable people at their homes on Aug 14, when nine people requested the service. (Photo:@Pr.Srirachacity Facebook page)

CHON BURI: Seven more Covid-19 deaths and another 1,182 infections were reported in this eastern province on Tuesday, with most new cases found three districts – Si Racha, Muang and Bang Lamung.

The number of patients discharged after treatment outnumbered the new cases, at 1,314,

The new infections brought the provincial total to 48,218, of which 27,250 had already recovered, including the 1,314 discharged cases. A total of 20,711 patients were still in hospitals.

The seven fatalities brought the total to 257, the provincial public health office said in an update posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

Of the 1,182 new cases, 358 caught the disease from other family members, 192 from colleagues, 25 from infected people close to them and one at a party.

Thirty-six cases were linked to five clusters –Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co in Si Racha district (14), Autoliv (Thailand) Co in Muang district (6), Denso (Thailand) in Phan Thong district (5), and Italian-Thai Plc in Bang Lamung district (5).

Thirty-six cases were in at-risk occupations. Seven were medical workers and 16 were from workplaces in Rayong province.

Another 89 people came into contact with confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 413 infections were being investigated, the provincial public health office said.

Si Racha district logged the highest number of new infections (376), followed by Muang (260), Bang Lamung (216), Phan Thong (80), Phanat Nikhom (54), Ban Bung (52), Koh Chan (41), and Sattahip (15). The remaining cases were in other districts.



