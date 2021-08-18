Hospital boss probed over Pfizer shots

Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Public Health Office on Tuesday set up a committee to launch a probe into allegations that the director of Chaloem Phra Kiat Hospital had administered Pfizer vaccines to his wife and an associate despite them not being frontline medical workers.

It was reported that the provincial public health office sent 144 doses of Pfizer vaccine to the hospital for 138 recipients. The remaining vaccines were reserved for pregnant women, health workers and those who haven't received a third shot of AstraZeneca vaccine.

However, three of the 138 recipients were from a private clinic and are not frontliners. Furthermore, it appeared that two of the three doses were allegedly administered to hospital director Champ Suttisrisin's wife and the husband of the chief of a pharmaceutical and consumer health protection group at the hospital.

After such information was disseminated online, it prompted questions about Mr Champ's alleged actions.

Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Public Health Office chief Dr Narinrat Pitchayakamin said on Tuesday the Pfizer vaccines were supposed to be administered to medical workers who deal with Covid-19 patients.

"I have now set up a committee to investigate the allegations after receiving a complaint from people involved," Dr Narinrat said.

The probe will take around a week to determine what occurred, he said.

In Bangkok, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri stressed that the government has no policy to give the Pfizer vaccine to any VIP groups; they are for frontline medical workers. If guilt is found, then punishment will follow, he added.

Meanwhile, Phichit Hospital director Dr Surachai Kaewhiran insisted his hospital is not linked to a supposed Thai traditional medicine doctor who claimed he was given a third vaccine jab and was now ready to provide a massage service.

The masseur, 29, wrote his personal details on his Twitter account which included the size of what he called a "weapon". The details were suggestive of a sexual service.

Dr Surachai said there are no Thai traditional medicine doctors on a list of 47 recipients for the third jab.

The hospital was preparing to lodge a complaint with police against the man while the Thai traditional medicine group are also seeking police to investigate the alleged masseur's claims relating to possible sexual services.

A doctor from a hospital in Nakhon Si Thammarat has decided to hand in her resignation after she was alleged to have had ineligible family members receive Pfizer vaccine shots at the hospital.

Despite her resignation, a probe will still be held.