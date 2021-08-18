Section
Record 312 Covid fatalities
Thailand
General

Record 312 Covid fatalities

published : 18 Aug 2021 at 07:50

writer: Online Reporters

A worker shows how a mosquito net is put up over a bed inside a new community isolation centre at the train maintenance depot at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Tuesday. The centre cares for Covid-19 sufferers with few or no symptoms. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
There were record 312 new Covid-19 fatalities and 20,515 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 20,267 cases in the general population and 248 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 22,682 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 940,094 Covid-19 patients, 725,693 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 968,957 Covid-19 cases, 753,119 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 8,191 the third wave and 8,285 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The previous high of daily Covid-19 fatalities was at 239 on Tuesday when there were 20,128 new cases.

