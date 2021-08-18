Laos asks Thailand to help repatriate workers idled by Covid

Construction camp lockdowns in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces have left Thai and foreign workers jobless as the government tries to contain the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Laos has asked Thailand to facilitate the return of Lao workers to their country to escape the Covid-19 outbreak that left many jobless and destitute.

The call was made by Lao National Assembly President Xaysomphone Phomvihane to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai in talks on Tuesday, the Vientiane Times reported on Wednesday.

Mr Xaysomphone said Lao workers in the kingdom needed assistance from the Thai government, particularly those who wanted to go back to Laos after losing their jobs because of the pandemic.

The coronavirus surge has shut down numerous businesses, especially those in 29 provinces hit hardest by the outbreak and now under lockdown.

Almost 250,000 Lao workers have left Thailand since the virus hit the country last year -- and 30% of them tested positive upon crossing the border to Laos, according to the Vientiane Times.

Laos requires people entering the country to be isolated in border centres for 14 days. After their release, they must then stay at home or in a place provided by local administrations for another 14 days, according to Lao government regulations.