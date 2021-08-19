Study begins on rail line along Bang Na-Trat Road

Police direct traffic on Bang Na-Trat (Theparat) Road in Bangkok. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Consulting firms are carrying out a feasibility study on a light-rail link between Bang Na intersection and Suvarnabhumi International Airport, which the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration intends to build and operate under a public-private partnership model.

The firms, which were contracted to carry out the study on May 14, are TEAM Consulting Engineering and Management Public Co Ltd, Avantgarde Capital Co Ltd, InfraTrans Consultants Co Ltd, Daoreuk Communications Co Ltd and PSK Consultants Co Ltd.

The study, which began on June 11, is intended to analyse the costs and benefits of building the light rail project, which is intended to boost local economic activity along the route.

The study is expected to take about two years, said deputy Bangkok governor Sakoltee Phattiyakul.

According to the proposal, a new light-rail route will be built along Debaratana Road, also known as Bang Na-Trat Road. It will be connected to the BTS Green Line, which would help improve public transport links to Suvarnabhumi airport and help commuters around Bangkok's border with Samut Prakan.

The line's construction isn't expected to have much impact on local residents, as most of it will be built on a straight line along one road, Mr Sakoltee said.

The project will be divided into two phases. The first phase will see 12 stations built between Bang Na intersection and Thana City Housing Estates -- namely Bang Na, Prapha Montri, Bang Na-Trat 17, Bang Na-Trat 25, Wat Sri Iam, Prem Ruethai, Bang Na Km 6, Bang Kaew, Kanchanaphisek, Wat Salud, King Kaew and Thana City stations.

The second phase will connect Thana City with Krirk University and Suvarnabhumi airport, Mr Sakoltee said.