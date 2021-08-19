396 new cases in Nakhon Ratchasima

Medical workers on duty at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in CentralPlaza Nakhon Ratchasima shopping mall in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: There were 396 new cases of Covid-19 and three more fatalities reported by provincial authorities on Thursday.

Health officials also said there were more than 6,000 hospital beds still available in the province for coronavirus patients.

The Nakhon Ratchasima health office said there were 194 local infections, and another 202 who were returnees from other provinces. Since April 1 there were 15,461 accumulated cases, 5,856 of which were active.

The death toll in the province rose to 111. The three latest fatalities were all women, aged 62-88 years. Two of them had diabetes and hypertension.

There were 11,220 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in the province and 6,149 of them were vacant, the health office said.

Since late June, Nakhon Ratchasima had admitted 2,463 Covid-19 patients from other provinces, the announcement said.