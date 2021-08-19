Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
396 new cases in Nakhon Ratchasima
Thailand
General

396 new cases in Nakhon Ratchasima

published : 19 Aug 2021 at 12:30

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

Medical workers on duty at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in CentralPlaza Nakhon Ratchasima shopping mall in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
Medical workers on duty at the Covid-19 vaccination centre in CentralPlaza Nakhon Ratchasima shopping mall in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: There were 396 new cases of Covid-19 and three more fatalities reported by provincial authorities on Thursday.

Health officials also said there were more than 6,000 hospital beds still available in the province for coronavirus patients.

The Nakhon Ratchasima health office said there were 194 local infections, and another 202 who were returnees from other provinces. Since April 1 there were 15,461 accumulated cases, 5,856 of which were active.

The death toll in the province rose to 111. The three latest fatalities were all women, aged 62-88 years. Two of them had diabetes and hypertension.

There were 11,220 hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in the province and 6,149 of them were vacant, the health office said.

Since late June, Nakhon Ratchasima had admitted 2,463 Covid-19 patients from other provinces, the announcement said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Life

BTS producer Pdogg out-earns Hyundai Motor Group honorary chairman

HONG KONG: South Korean music producer Pdogg is one of the highest earning individuals in South Korea in 2021 so far, a financial report revealed this week.

13:29
Thailand

Daily toll

Covid-related deaths hit an actual daily high, at 301, with another 20,902 newly confirmed cases reported.

13:23
World

First virus case reported in Paralympic Village

TOKYO: A first coronavirus case has been detected in the Paralympic Village, days before the Games open, organisers said Thursday as Japan battles a record wave of infections.

12:45