Covid cases top 1m

A woman looks at a monitor at a Covid-19 vaccination site at True Digital Park on Sukhumvit Road, near Soi Sukhumvit 101/1, in Bangkok on Thursday. It is one of the vaccination clinics under the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Thai Ruam Jai programme. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

There were 240 new Covid-19 fatalities and 19,851 new cases over the past 24 hours as the total cases in the country exceeded 1 million, according to the Public Health Ministry.

There were 19,526 cases in the general population and 325 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 20,478 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 980,847 Covid-19 patients, 768,379 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,009,710 Covid-19 cases, 795,805 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 8,732 the third wave and 8,826 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.