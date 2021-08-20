Covid cases top 1m
There were 240 new Covid-19 fatalities and 19,851 new cases over the past 24 hours as the total cases in the country exceeded 1 million, according to the Public Health Ministry.
There were 19,526 cases in the general population and 325 among prison inmates.
Over the past 24 hours, 20,478 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.
Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 980,847 Covid-19 patients, 768,379 of whom have recovered.
Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,009,710 Covid-19 cases, 795,805 of whom recovered.
The death toll was at 8,732 the third wave and 8,826 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.