Hospital director 'broke vaccination conditions'

The Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Public Health Office has concluded a probe into allegations that the director of Chaloem Phra Kiat Hospital allocated Pfizer vaccine doses to people close to him despite them not being eligible to receive them.

It was reported that the office sent 144 Pfizer vaccine doses to the hospital for frontline medical workers.

The office said its investigation showed that 141 recipients were eligible for this batch of vaccines, while three others -- hospital director Champ Suttisrisin's wife and the husband of the chief of the pharmaceutical group and his aide -- were not.

Dr Wichan Kit-hen, deputy chief of the office, said the actions of the three people were considered in breach of vaccination conditions as this batch was only meant for frontline medical workers.

"I insist every procedure was transparent, and the investigation was done thoroughly," he said.

"The [investigation documents] are waiting for the signatures of all involved doctors, before being submitted to the superior."

Dr Narinrat Pitchayakamin, chief of the office, said another panel has been formed to join a disciplinary probe and decide the fate of the three next week.

Officials from the Public Health Ministry's legal team were invited to participate to determine which regulation was violated by the trio, he said.