Phetchabun hospital partially closes

Bung Sam Phan Hospital, a public hospital in Bung Sam Phan district of Phetchabun, is partially closed until Sept 9 after the number of staff infected with Covid-19 rose to 27. (Photo: Sunthorn Kongvarakhom)

PHETCHABUN: A public hospital in Bung Sam Phan district has announced it is accepting only emergency cases until Sept 9 after the number of staff infected with Covid-19 rose to 27.

Chaiwat Thongmai, chief of the Phetchabun public health office, said on Saturday that most of the infected personnel were frontline nurses. Of them, 12 almost completed their 14-day quarantine. Most of them showed no symptoms.

Fifteen more medical staff later tested positive. Of this group, all but one recently received the Pfizer vaccine as a booster shot. The one who had not been vaccinated was not a frontline worker, said Dr Chaiwat.

He added all of them were asymptomatic and were in quarantine in a hospital facility.

Dr Chaiwat said the hospital would conduct mass testing on all hospital personnel over the weekend.

The state-run hospital with 60 beds is taking only emergency cases during the temporary closure. Non-emergency cases would be referred to nearby hospitals. For those who had appointments for medications, the hospital would deliver them to their homes.