'Last four' Thais in Afghanistan evacuated to Qatar and Kuwait
'Last four' Thais in Afghanistan evacuated to Qatar and Kuwait

published : 22 Aug 2021 at 08:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

An evacuee holds up a peace sign after being manifested for a flight at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday. (US Marine Corps/Reuters photo)
The four remaining Thais in Kabul, Afghanistan, have been evacuated to Qatar and Kuwait, Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said on Saturday.

The embassy in Pakistan's Islamabad, coordinated with the embassy in Qatar's Doha and Kuwait to contact the four Thais and get them out safely. The last of the group arrived in Doha on Friday.

They said that as far as they knew, there were no Thais left in Afghanistan, Mr Tanee said.

Any Thais who do, however, need help in Afghanistan can contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Islamabad via (+92)-315-900-9949 or Consular Affairs Department via (+66)-02-572-8442.

Meanwhile, Deputy Immigration Bureau chief Pol Maj Gen Archayon Kraithong said it would be difficult for Afghan people to evacuate to Thailand.

As Afghanistan doesn't have commercial flights, the Afghans must depart from Egypt. They must also be checked before entry, Pol Maj Gen Archayon said.

The Taliban took control of the country on Monday, resulting in an influx of thousands of people to the airport eager to escape the militant group's clutches.

