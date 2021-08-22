Section
233 Covid deaths, 19,014 new cases announced Sunday
Thailand
General

published : 22 Aug 2021 at 09:12

writer: Online Reporters

People queue up at a food shop in Bangkok's Yaowarat district on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s Sart Jeen festival, or Chinese Ghost Festival, amid the Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
Thailand saw 233 Covid-19 fatalities and 19,014 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday morning.

There were 18,818 cases in the general population and 196 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 20,672 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, 1,020,432 people have been treated for Covid-19, 812,210 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, the country has recorded 1,049,295 Covid-19 cases, 839,855 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 9,226 in the third wave and 9,320 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The most Covid-19 cases in a single day was the 23,418 reported on Aug 13, while the record high of new daily fatalities was the 312 reported on Aug 18.

-- Details to follow --

