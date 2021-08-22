People need govt measures to help them cover spending in Covid-19 era: Suan Dusit Poll

People want the government to introduce measures to help them cover spending in the Covid-19 situation, according to the result of an opinion survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, or Suan Dusit Poll.

The poll was conducted online between Aug 16-19 on 1,274 people throughout the country to compile their opinions on their spending as the country's economy is hard-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.



Asked to compare their spending, before and after the pandemic, 40.22% said they were spending more to cover expenses; 33.60% said they were spending less; and 26.18% said it was about the same.



Regarding sources of income to cover expenses, with all respondents allowed to choose more than one answer, 83.57% cited both main and supplementary jobs; 46.78% said they had to take some money from savings; 44.34% cited subsidies from various government programmes; 26.26% used credit cards, cash cards and other financial services such as car-for-cash and house-for-cash; and, 25.31% borrowed money from relatives and close associates.



Asked about their spending habits during the Covid-19 pandemic, 80.44% said they cut back buying luxury goods and lay down a spending plan; 57.49% bought a large quantity of goods at a time for hoarding; 56.47% bought goods at saving prices during promotions; 53.71% ordered goods online; and, 53.08% bought goods from shops which join government's welfare programmes such as RaoChana and co-payment.



Asked what they wanted the government to do to help them cover expenses, 86.41% wanted it to lower the water, electricity, internet and fuel prices; 76.86% to lower the cost of living and control commodity prices; 71.64% to provide all with equal compensation; 61.85% to introduce a debt moratorium and interest reduction; and, 51.82% to arrange sales of low-priced goods in various areas.



Asked for how long they thought they would be able to survive in this situation, 37.37% said three months; 30.32% in three to six months; 19.68% in six months to one year; and, 12.63% in one to two years.



