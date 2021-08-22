Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Korat logs 292 new Covid-19 infections
Thailand
General

Korat logs 292 new Covid-19 infections

published : 22 Aug 2021 at 13:24

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The provincial communicable disease committee reported 292 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, increasing the accumulated number of cases in the province dubbed the "gateway to Isan" to 16,660.

Of the new cases, 208 were infected locally while 84 contracted the disease in other provinces.

One more fatality was reported, raising the province's Covid death toll to 119.

On Sunday, a large number of people converged at the Korat Hall of the Central Plaza, the vaccination centre of the Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, for inoculation.

The province aims to inoculate 2.1 people in a bid to attain herd immunity.

A total of 492,037 people, about 23% of the provincial population, have received the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine and 197,890 --  9.0% -- the second.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Korat logs 292 new Covid-19 infections

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The provincial communicable disease committee reported 292 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, increasing the accumulated number of cases in the province dubbed the "gateway to Isan" to 16,660.

13:24
World

Afghans face 'impossible' race against time to flee Kabul

KABUL: Tens of thousands of Afghans were racing Sunday to flee their country as the United States warned of security threats at Kabul's chaotic airport and the European Union said it was "impossible" to evacuate everyone at risk from the Taliban.

11:45
World

US VP Harris begins Asia trip amid Afghan debacle

SINGAPORE: Vice President Kamala Harris began a trip to Asia Sunday where she will offer reassurances of Washington's commitment to the region after the chaotic US pullout from Afghanistan and Taliban takeover.

11:45