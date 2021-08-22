Korat logs 292 new Covid-19 infections

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The provincial communicable disease committee reported 292 new Covid-19 infections on Sunday, increasing the accumulated number of cases in the province dubbed the "gateway to Isan" to 16,660.

Of the new cases, 208 were infected locally while 84 contracted the disease in other provinces.



One more fatality was reported, raising the province's Covid death toll to 119.



On Sunday, a large number of people converged at the Korat Hall of the Central Plaza, the vaccination centre of the Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital, for inoculation.



The province aims to inoculate 2.1 people in a bid to attain herd immunity.



A total of 492,037 people, about 23% of the provincial population, have received the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine and 197,890 -- 9.0% -- the second.