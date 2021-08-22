2 Samui party-goers nabbed during raid test positive for Covid

Police raid the basement of a villa on Koh Samui in Surat Thani, where they arrested 24 people, 13 of them Thai, for violating Covid-19 restrictions. (Photo: Bophut police)

SURAT THANI: Two people arrested during a Friday raid on a party at a resort on Koh Samui have tested positive for Covid-19, leading to the officers who took part in the operation being quarantined.

The provincial public health office on Sunday said two of 83 new cases were connected with the party on the resort island: an Australian national, the owner of Lamborghini Villa where the party was held, and a Thai visitor, it said.

The two were among 24 party-goers — 13 Thais and 11 foreigners — caught during the raid at the bungalow in front of Samui airport on Friday night.

Acting Koh Samui public health chief Apidet Promkhum said others who attended the party were being quarantined at a field hospital on the island.

Five Thais and one Russian national apprehended in the operation had previously been infected with the coronavirus at an entertainment venue on Chaweng beach. They were discharged from the field hospital on Aug 10.

Almost 50 officials from six agencies participated in the raid on Friday night and also confiscated small amount of illicit drugs from two foreigners.

Bophut police chief Pol Col Yutthana Sirisombat, whose station oversees the area, said 11 of the station's police officers were being quarantined, but could not speak for other units.

The immigration office, the Tourist Police office, an army unit, the district office and the public health district office all took part in the round-up.

Samui has about 5,000 expats living on the island.

Samui district chief Theerapong Chuaychu warned foreigners based on the island they would face deportation if they continued to violate Thai law.