Forest complex reservoir project 'in study phase'

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) is attempting to allay concerns raised over a plan to construct a cluster of seven reservoirs around the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex by saying the project is still at its study phase.

Mahit Wongsa, director of environment at the RID, said none of the seven projects, which are a part of a water management effort for the Bang Pakong river basin, is off the ground, and some are still pending surveys and design planning.

Local environment groups and the Seub Nakhasathien Foundation, which held an online forum last week to discuss the project, oppose their construction. Their main concerns include the potential loss of habitat, people's livelihoods and the complex's status as a Unesco World Heritage site. The Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex, spanning about 615,500 ha from the Khao Yai National Park to Ta Phraya National Park, near the Cambodian border, was declared a natural World Heritage site in 2005.

Mr Mahit said the RID was asked by the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, Plant Conservation (DPN) to clarify the reservoir project issue. Earlier, there were concerns the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex was at risk of being placed on a "danger list" due to forest encroachment by development projects, he said. However, Unesco's World Heritage Committee spared it and asked Thailand to comply with its recommendations and refrain from building new dams.

Surapol Duangkae, former secretary-general of Wildlife Fund Thailand, said the water management plan should not just be focused on building reservoirs, but also forest conservation and wildlife habitat loss. The seven reservoirs Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex are Klong Maduea in Nakhon Nayok; Huay Satone in Sa Kaeo; Lam Phraya Than in Prachin Buri; Sai Noi Sai Yai in Prachin Buri; Klong Wang Mued in Prachin Buri; Klong Nong Kaew in Prachin Buri; and Klong Ban Na in Nakho Nayok.