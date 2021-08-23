242 daily Covid deaths, 17,491 new cases announced

Officials from Muang Tha Khlong municipality in Pathum Thani give out a 25-kilogramme bag of rice to households in the Moo 18 area to help mitigate lower incomes caused by the Covid-19 lockdown. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

Thailand logged 242 more Covid-19 fatalities and 17,491 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Monday morning.

The 24-hour new caseload was the lowest since July 30.

There were 17,093 cases in the general population and 398 among prison inmates.

On Sunday, 22,134 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals -- significantly more than the number of confirmed new infections.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 1,037,923 Covid-19 patients, 834,344 of whom have so far recovered.

A total of 1,066,786 Covid-19 cases have been registered since the pandemic started early last year, with 861,989 recoveries to date.

The death toll was at 9,468 in the third wave and 9,562 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

The all-time high number of 24-hour Covid-19 cases was the 23,418 reported on Aug 13, and the record high of daily fatalities was the 312 reported on Aug 18.