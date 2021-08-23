Defence volunteer shot dead after football

The spot where defence volunteer was shot dead after playing football, in Chanae district of Narathiwat on Sunday evening. (Photo: Adbullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: A territorial defence volunteer was shot dead after playing football at a field in Chanae district on Sunday evening, police said.

Madrusli Kolae went to play football at Pitak Withaya Kumong School at Moo 2 village tambon Chang Phuak, after going off duty.

About 6.15pm, as he was leaving to go home on his motorcycle, witnesses heard several gunshots. Madrusli fell to the ground, severely wounded. He was rushed to Chanae Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



It was not known who fired the gunshots.



The police investigation was continuing.