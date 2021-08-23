Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Defence volunteer shot dead after football
Thailand
General

Defence volunteer shot dead after football

published : 23 Aug 2021 at 10:50

writer: Abdullah Benjakat

The spot where defence volunteer was shot dead after playing football, in Chanae district of Narathiwat on Sunday evening. (Photo: Adbullah Benjakat)
The spot where defence volunteer was shot dead after playing football, in Chanae district of Narathiwat on Sunday evening. (Photo: Adbullah Benjakat)

NARATHIWAT: A territorial defence volunteer was shot dead after playing football at a field in Chanae district on Sunday evening, police said.

Madrusli Kolae went to play football at Pitak Withaya Kumong School at Moo 2 village  tambon Chang Phuak, after going off duty.

About 6.15pm, as he was leaving to go home on his motorcycle, witnesses heard several gunshots. Madrusli fell to the ground, severely wounded. He was rushed to Chanae Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It was not known who fired the gunshots.

The police investigation was continuing. 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (6)
MOST RECENT
World

China reports zero local virus cases as Delta outbreak retreats

China reported no new domestic coronavirus cases Monday, and Beijing appears poised to bring to heel the pandemic's most serious resurgence in months -- driven by the highly contagious Delta variant -- with mass testing and targeted lockdowns.

12:48
Thailand

Yingluck bemoans lost development because of Prayut coup

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra on Monday lamented the development opportunities lost to the country since Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha led a military coup that had stalled progress.

12:32
World

US seeks to boost Afghan airlift operations

KABUL: A chaotic race to help tens of thousands of people escape Taliban-run Afghanistan was boosted on Monday with the United States ordering its commercial airlines to help, though President Joe Biden flagged the evacuations could go beyond next week's deadline.

11:45