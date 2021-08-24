Section
Fresh calls to probe 'Big Joke'
Thailand
published : 24 Aug 2021 at 07:01

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Surachate:'Abused' staff
A lawyer has filed a complaint calling for an investigation into Pol Lt Gen Surachate "Big Joke" Hakparn who allegedly misused police personnel for his own private benefit.

Achariya Ruangrattanapong, from the Help Crime Victim Club, petitioned Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, national police chief, on Monday to investigate Pol Lt Gen Surachate who allegedly used 17 non-commissioned officers to serve his family.

Mr Achariya called upon the national police chief to arrange for Pol Gen Visanu Prasattongosoth, the inspector-general, to investigate Pol Lt Gen Surachate, who allegedly took the officers to serve at his house when he was chief of the Immigration Bureau.

Moreover, the officers said they were beaten and rebuked with rude words. Some of the officers were transferred for no reason while others resigned because of the mistreatment.

Mr Achariya said that Pol Gen Suwat had previously set up a panel to probe the allegations but most of the panel were classmates and friends of Pol Lt Gen Surachate who did not retrieve inquiry footage of the abused officers from the previous panel, so he has no faith in their findings.

Pol Gen Visanu said he is investigating the 17 officers and he will adopt the criteria set by the previous panel.

