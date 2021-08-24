226 Covid fatalities, 17,165 cases

There were 226 new Covid-19 fatalities and 17,165 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 16,973 cases in the general population and 192 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 20,059 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 1,055,088 Covid-19 patients, 854,403 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,083,951 Covid-19 cases, 881,829 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 9,694 the third wave and 9,788 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.