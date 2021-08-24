Daily Covid cases hit August low
published : 24 Aug 2021 at 08:00
writer: Online Reporters
Thailand logged 17,165 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the fewest since July 30, along with another 226 Covid-19 fatalities, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.
There were 16,973 cases in the general population and 192 among prison inmates.
On Monday, 20,059 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering.
Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, the country has recorded 1,055,088 Covid-19 patients, 854,403 of whom have so far recovered.
Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,083,951 Covid-19 cases, with 881,829 making a full recovery to date.
The death toll was at 9,694 from the third wave and 9,788 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.
-- More to follow from the afternoon briefing --