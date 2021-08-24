Section
Daily Covid cases hit August low
Thailand
General

Daily Covid cases hit August low

published : 24 Aug 2021 at 08:00

writer: Online Reporters

Fish vendors unload unsold perch from an icebox after failing to find any buyers throughout the day. Fish farmers in Samut Prakan’s Bang Bo district are asking banks for a debt moratorium while urging the state to help find them new markets. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Thailand logged 17,165 new cases over the previous 24 hours, the fewest since July 30, along with another 226 Covid-19 fatalities, the Public Health Ministry reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 16,973 cases in the general population and 192 among prison inmates.

On Monday, 20,059 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, the country has recorded 1,055,088 Covid-19 patients, 854,403 of whom have so far recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,083,951 Covid-19 cases, with 881,829 making a full recovery to date.

The death toll was at 9,694 from the third wave and 9,788 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

-- More to follow from the afternoon briefing --

