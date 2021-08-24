New DSI chief approved by cabinet

The cabinet on Tuesday endorsed Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin's recommendation that Trairit Temahiwong, an inspector-general at the ministry, be appointed the new director-general of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), effective on Oct 1.

Dr Trairit, 56, will replace outgoing DSI chief Pol Lt Col Korawat Panprapakorn, who retires on Sept 30.



Born in 1965, Dr Trairit graduated with a bachelor's degree in medicine from Prince of Songkla University in 1989 and received a doctorate in cosmetic science from Mae Fah Luang University in 2009.



He entered government service as an official attached to the permanent secretary's office at the Ministry of Public Health in 1989.



After serving at several offices under the Ministry of Public Health, he was transferred to the Central Institute of Forensic Science of the Ministry of Justice in 2006.



He was promoted to deputy director-general of the DSI in 2018 and moved to the position of inspector-general at the Justice MInistry in 2020.