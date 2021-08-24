Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
New DSI chief approved by cabinet
Thailand
General

New DSI chief approved by cabinet

published : 24 Aug 2021 at 16:28

writer: King-oua Laohong

The cabinet on Tuesday endorsed Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin's recommendation that Trairit Temahiwong, an inspector-general at the ministry, be appointed the new director-general of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI), effective on Oct 1.

Dr Trairit, 56, will replace outgoing DSI chief Pol Lt Col Korawat Panprapakorn, who retires on Sept 30.

Born in 1965, Dr Trairit graduated with a bachelor's degree in medicine from Prince of Songkla University in 1989 and received a doctorate in cosmetic science from Mae Fah Luang University in 2009.

He entered government service as an official attached to the permanent secretary's office at the Ministry of Public Health in 1989.

After serving at several offices under the Ministry of Public Health, he was transferred to the Central Institute of Forensic Science of the Ministry of Justice in 2006.

He was promoted to deputy director-general of the DSI in 2018 and moved to the position of inspector-general at the Justice MInistry in 2020.

Dr Trairit Temahiwong (Photo: Justice Ministry)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Approval coming

The FDA expected to give rapid authorisation for general use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in Thailand once it gets the final paperwork, following its approval for regular use in the United States.

17:35
World

Myanmar junta mulls raising village militias

Myanmar's junta is considering raising village militias to combat opposition to its rule, state media said Tuesday, as it struggles to assert control more than six months after seizing power.

17:27
Thailand

Delta sub-variants detected, but not of special concern

The Delta variant of Covid-19 has spread to all 77 provinces, along with four sub-variants that have not shown themselves to be especially harmful mutations yet, a senior medical official said on Tuesday.

17:20