Poll: Huge majority oppose parole for criminal recidivists

A huge majority of people are opposed to prisoners who have repeatedly committed serious criminal offences being released early on parole, according to an opinion survey.

The survey was conducted by the National Institute of Development and Administration (Nida) in June 2021.

It was commissioned by the Justice Ministry's Office of Justice Affairs, to compile opinions on "new measures to prevent repetitious criminal offences".

There were 2,002 respondents aged 18 years or more of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country, according to the pollster.

Asked what they thought about the release on parole of prisoners who have repeatedly committed serious criminal offences before their sentences have expired, 95.90% disagreed and only 4.10% agreed with it.



Asked what types of criminal offenders released on parole should be subject to stricter and longer surveillance, with more than one answer allowed, the replies were:



- Child rape (98.00%)

- Adult rape (95.80%)

- Premeditated murder (95.20%)

- Trade in narcotics (93.60%)

- Bodily harm causing serious injuries or death (92.20%)

- Arson causing death (91.40%)

- Ransom demand (87.40%)



The respondents were asked what new laws or measures should be applied to prevent convicts repeating serious criminal offences after being released. Their replies were:



- 50.95% said medical measures such as injections for hormonal control and mental therapy;

- 46.45% said there should be measures to control their behaviour for 15 years after their release;

- 42.91% said if there were signs they were likely to repeat the offences they should be detained under an emergency order; and

- 33.07% said people in communities should receive prior warnings about their release.



Asked what should be taken into consideration in deciding penalties for serious crime recidivists, the replies were:



- 47.00% seriousness of the crime;

- 45.80% their criminal record;

- 43.46% motive for of the crime;

- 39.96% personal character of the offender;

- 27.12% suggestions from the damaged parties; and

- 25.72% chance of them being rehabilitated.