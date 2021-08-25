Work on new train lines delayed by Covid-19

The construction of three electric train lines has been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand governor Pakapong Sirikantaramas said on Wednesday.

They are Orange Line (Cultural Centre-Min Buri), Pink Line (Khae Rai-Min Buri) and Yellow Line (Lat Phrao-Sam Rong).



Mr Pakapong said work on all three lines was previously 4-5% ahead of the original schedule. Now it was 2-3% slower than planned.



Although restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic had been eased for some of the work, for fear that delay wculd cause structural damage, the projects were still proceeding slowly because the movement of workers had been prohibited and some were in quarantine.



He said the delay was force majeure, beyond the MRTA's ability to control.



Mr Pakapong said he had instructed the contractors of the three projects to make up the lost time.



However, the planned opening dates for several services might still be delayed. For instance, the Yellow Line had been planned to open in late 2021, but now it might not be until early or mid next year, and the Pink Line's opening may be delayed from early 2022 to the middle of 2022.