Phuket logging about 100 new Covid cases a day
Thailand
General

Phuket logging about 100 new Covid cases a day

published : 25 Aug 2021 at 17:20

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

People wait for Covid-19 tests at Kohsirae School in Muang district, Phuket, last week. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)
People wait for Covid-19 tests at Kohsirae School in Muang district, Phuket, last week. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: This southern tourist island has recorded about 100 new Covid-19 cases a day for about a week, nearly all of them members of vulnerable groups.

Dr Koosak Kookiatkul, Phuket health chief, said on Wednesday there were 158 new cases the day before -- 156 Thai people and migrants who lived in Phuket, and two foreign participants in the Phuket Sandbox reopening project.

He said 1,226 Covid-19 patients were at hospitals for treatment. Of them, 85% were asymptomatic, 13% had mild symptoms and 2% were in intensive care units.

"The patients who have symptoms either are elderly or have chronic diseases, and none of them have been vaccinated," Dr Koosak said.

The province had 1,400 hospital beds, 68% of which were occupied, he said.

Dr Withita Jang-iam, epidemiologic expert at Vachira Phuket Hospital, said all the Covid-19 patients were elderly, had chronic diseases or were pregnant.

Phuket governor Narong Wunciew said the Phuket Sandbox project would continue as Covid-19 was still under control there.

Since the Phuket Sandbox project started on July 1, the island province has welcomed 24,190 foreign tourists, 70 of whom were confirmed to have contracted Covid-19, he said.

