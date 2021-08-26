Section
Other Services
About Us
Others
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
NACC investigating fugitive officer's unusual wealth
Thailand
General

NACC investigating fugitive officer's unusual wealth

published : 26 Aug 2021 at 09:11

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

A copy of the warrant for the arrest of Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon, left, is posted along with those for other suspects on a notice board displayed during a press conference in Nakhon Sawan yesterday. (Photo: Chalit Phumruang)
A copy of the warrant for the arrest of Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon, left, is posted along with those for other suspects on a notice board displayed during a press conference in Nakhon Sawan yesterday. (Photo: Chalit Phumruang)

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is probing the unusual wealth of Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon, the key suspect in the custodial killing of a drug suspect in Nakhon Sawan.

The NACC has the authority to conduct this investigation along with the police investigation into the murder case, Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, NACC spokesman, said yesterday.

Evidence about the suspect's unusual wealth has been compiled and will today be forwarded to the NACC's subcommittee on assets inspection for consideration, he said.

The 39-year-old superintendent of Muang station in Nakhon Sawan, one of at least seven suspects in the murder case, is also accused of taking bribes, said Mr Niwatchai.

A police source said Pol Col Thitisan wasn't this rich from the beginning but he has built his own wealth out of some grey area businesses including trading edible bird's nests while he was a deputy sub-division chief at Narcotics Suppression Division 4, overseeing drug suppression operations in the South.

Police search a luxury house in Bangkok owned by Pol Col Thitisan Utthanaphon, the former superintendent of Muang police in Nakhon Sawan. They seized for inspection 29 luxury and supercars. (Photos by Royal Thai Police)

At that time he emerged as a rising star in drug suppression who handled many important cases, which led him to know people in illicit businesses and the bird's nest trade, said the source.

He later moved on to making money out of suppressing the smuggling of luxury cars and supercars in the South. He earned a lot of money from rewards offered for seizing such cars -- 45% of the value of the car confiscated -- and handing them over the Customs Department for resale through an auction, said the source.

He earned 900,000 baht for a car worth 2 million baht, for instance.

The source did not say to what extent this activity could be considered legitimate.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (23)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Chon Buri logs 15 Covid deaths, 973 new cases

Another 15 Covid-19 deaths and 973 more cases were reported by Chon Buri province on Thursday.

11:35
World

ISIS branch biggest immediate terror threat to evacuation in Kabul

WASHINGTON: The United States has been battling the Taliban and their militant partners in Afghanistan, al-Qaida and the Haqqani network, for 20 years. But the biggest immediate threat to both the Americans and the Taliban as the United States escalates its evacuation at the Kabul airport before an Aug 31 withdrawal deadline is a common rival that is lesser known: Islamic State Khorasan, or ISIS-K, the terrorist group’s affiliate in Afghanistan.

11:25
Business

Some sectors boosted by digitalisation

As the pandemic has driven businesses in many industries to accelerate digitalisation, the most attractive investment trends for the post-pandemic era are innovation, technology, digital health, smart logistics and environmental social governance (ESG), Pakorn Peetathawatchai, Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) president, said at the Thailand Focus 2021 virtual conference on Wednesday.

11:00