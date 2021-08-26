229 Covid fatalities, 18,501 cases

Section
Thailand
General

published : 26 Aug 2021 at 07:48

writer: Online Reporters

People do their daily shopping in Bang Buathong district of Nonthaburi on Wednesday. Some shoppers were seen without face masks as the Department of Health ramps up public health measures at wet markets and conducts mass testing to control Covid-19. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarawsill)
There were 229 new Covid-19 fatalities and 18,501 new cases over the past 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning.

There were 18,362 cases in the general population and 139 among prison inmates.

Over the past 24 hours, 20,606 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began, there have been 1,092,006 Covid-19 patients, 896,195 of whom have recovered.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 1,120,869 Covid-19 cases, 923,621 of whom recovered.

The death toll was at 10,220 the third wave and 10,314 from the beginning of the pandemic early last year.

