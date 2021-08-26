Chon Buri logs 15 Covid deaths, 973 new cases

A boy reacts as a health worker takes a nasal swap with antigen test kit at a Covid-19 testing venue in Pattaya, Chon Buri, on Wednesday. The Pattaya City municipality tested 530 people at seven communities on Wednesday, and 29 were positive. (Photo:@Prpattayacity Facebook page)

Another 15 Covid-19 deaths and 973 more cases were reported by Chon Buri province on Thursday.

The rate of coronavirus infections was below 1,000 for the fourth day running and the number of patients discharged after treatment also outnumbered the new cases, at 1,672.

The new infections brought the provincial total to 58,137. Of these, 39,570 have already recovered. A total of 18,228 patients were still in hospitals.

The 15 fatalities brought the total to 339, the provincial public health office said in an update posted on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Of the 972 new cases, 289 caught the virus from other family members, 115 from colleagues, 17 from infected people close to them and six had been to parties.

Eighteen cases were linked to five clusters –Thai Wonderful Wire Cable Co in Phan Thong district (4), KYB (Thailand) Co in Muang district (4), Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Co in Si Racha district (4), Thai Samsung Electronics Co in Si Racha district (3) and GFPT Nichirei (Thailand) in Nong Yai district (3).

Twenty-seven cases had at-risk occupations. Another four cases were medical workers and five told authorities they had travelled from at-risk provinces – Bangkok (3), Chachoengsao (1) and Samut Prakan (1).

Thirty-six were from workplaces in Rayong province. Another 194 people came into contact with confirmed cases and were still under disease investigation. The remaining 262 infections were being investigated, the provincial public health office said.

The new infections were found in 10 districts. Si Racha logged the highest number of new cases (251), followed by Muang (234), Bang Lamung (151), Phan Thong (80), Bang Bung (47), Sattahip (45), Hanat Nikhom (44), Koh Chan (24), Bo Thong (15) and Nong Yai (21).

Koh Sichang reported zero cases. The remaining cases were infected people from other provinces who were being treated at hospitals in Chon Buri.

The number of new infections in this province has been below 1,000 a day since Aug 23.