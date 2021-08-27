Family to get jab-death payout

The family of a 61-year-old woman who died in Chumphon province 10 days after receiving a Covid-19 vaccination will be compensated, the provincial public health office said.

Boonkerd Chimchinda, a vendor, was found unconscious at her home by her neighbour in Lang Suan district soon after receiving the Sinovac vaccine on Aug 11 at Pak Nam Lang Suan Hospital.

The woman was rushed to the same hospital for treatment, but she never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on Aug 22.

Dr Jirachart Ruangwatcharin, head of the provincial public health office, said on Thursday an investigation would be unnecessary because Boonkerd collapsed and died during the post-vaccination observation period.

His remarks came after the hospital said she had died as the result of a stroke. Her family believe it was a result of the vaccine.

Dr Jirachart said he has told hospital officials to meet the family and help it file the compensation claim. He also extended his condolences to Boonkerd's family.

Thanan Faensakul, a 38-year-old relative, said Boonkerd had no prior health problems which made the family suspect the vaccination killed her.

He welcomed the health office's decision to offer compensation.

Rewadee Khamsuphap, 48, a friend of the dead woman, said Boonkerd received the vaccine at Pak Nam Lang Suan Hospital on the morning of Aug 11 and returned home at about noon.

She said relatives became anxious when they were unable to call her to ask if she had any side effects. They asked a neighbour to check on Boonkerd who was found collapsed in her house.