Rain pounds Pattaya, floods roads, communities

Thailand
General

published : 27 Aug 2021 at 14:20

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Pattaya town is flooded as heavy rain pounds the beach city and other areas of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on Friday. (Photo: Chaiyut Pupattanapong)
CHON BURI: Heavy rain pounded Pattaya and other areas of Bang Lamung district on Friday morning, causing flooding on many roads and in communities.

The downpour lashed the beach town for several hours. Many sections of Sukhumvit, South Pattaya, Pattaya Sai 3 and Pattaya Beach roads were impassable to small vehicles. The floodwater rose to 1-2 metres deep in some areas.  

Floodwater also inundated homes and was more than a metre deep in villages on soi Khao Talo in tambon Nong Prue. Many households were unable to save their belongings, which were flooded and damaged.

The Meteorological Department on Friday said a monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the Central, the East and the lower Northeast regions and into the low-pressure cell in Cambodia.

Coupled with the moderate southwest monsoon that is prevailing across the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, persistent rain, heavy rain and isolated very heavy rain is likely throughout Thailand. 

Residents of at-risk areas in the North, the Northeast, the East and the South were warned that heavy rain that might trigger flash floods and forest run-off.

The flooded road along Pattaya Beach on Friday, after hours of heavy rain. (Photo: Chaiyut Pupattanapong)

A traffic policeman and residents help a car stalled on a flooded road in Pattaya, Chon Buri. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

